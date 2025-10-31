Skip to Main content
Samosa King
0
Order Now
Home
/
Navratan Korma
Navratan Korma
$0
Spice Level
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Rice
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Add to Cart
1
A rich and creamy Mughlai-style curry made with a delightful blend of nine vegetables and nuts simmered in a mildly spiced, aromatic tomato base.
Samosa King Location and Hours
(708) 904-4494
7301 W 183rd St, Suite D, Tinley Park, IL 60477
Open now
•
Closes at 9:30PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement