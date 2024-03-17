Samosa King

“

Since I am allergic to wheat flour and have a gluten intolerance, I called first about their food. The owner Rajesh was very helpful and knowledgeable about all-purpose flour and explained that he only uses it for the breads. When I arrived to pick up my food and saw it was a tiny place/kitchen next to a gas station, I was a little disappointed because I assumed it was going to be packaged/reheated food -- I was sooo wrong! This was delicious authentic Indian cuisine made from scratch by an Indian family. It was like requesting your favorite dish from your Mom and Dad-- the way they all were running around working so hard to get the food made and please the customer. I was so impressed by this little place, especially because I know how difficult it is to work in a small kitchen. I will definitely be going back there and highly recommend it.