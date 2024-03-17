Samosa King
Homestyle Indian restaurant serving proudly since 2021
Learn more about Samosa King
Deliver or Pickup right from us
Enjoy the convenience of online ordering (orders over $30) right to your doorstep or ready for you to grab and go.
Taste the difference
Food that blends Restaurant Quality elegance to Homestyle Recipes.
Now offering King Rewards
We’re excited to offer rewards for our customers. Start earning points with your very first purchase.
Reviews
Since I am allergic to wheat flour and have a gluten intolerance, I called first about their food. The owner Rajesh was very helpful and knowledgeable about all-purpose flour and explained that he only uses it for the breads. When I arrived to pick up my food and saw it was a tiny place/kitchen next to a gas station, I was a little disappointed because I assumed it was going to be packaged/reheated food -- I was sooo wrong! This was delicious authentic Indian cuisine made from scratch by an Indian family. It was like requesting your favorite dish from your Mom and Dad-- the way they all were running around working so hard to get the food made and please the customer. I was so impressed by this little place, especially because I know how difficult it is to work in a small kitchen. I will definitely be going back there and highly recommend it.
Absolute gem!! Best Indian food I’ve ever had and I go to Devon Ave all the time. Wonderful helpful staff. You can taste the love they put into the food. Absolute artistry.
They were willing to accommodate a very restrictive diet.
I can't get enough of the beauty of this culture. The owner here puts so much love and care into his food and service. You can smell the spices, and taste them that way before you even eat the food. There is true passion that goes into their cuisine, the flavors are genuine and reminiscent of my childhood eating homemade traditional Indian Food.