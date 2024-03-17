Naan and Samosas

Samosa King

Homestyle Indian restaurant serving proudly since 2021

Learn more about Samosa King

  • Image

    Deliver or Pickup right from us

    Enjoy the convenience of online ordering (orders over $30) right to your doorstep or ready for you to grab and go.

    Order Now
  • Image

    Taste the difference

    Food that blends Restaurant Quality elegance to Homestyle Recipes.

    View Menu
  • Image

    Now offering King Rewards

    We’re excited to offer rewards for our customers. Start earning points with your very first purchase.

    Signup Now

Reviews

  • Since I am allergic to wheat flour and have a gluten intolerance, I called first about their food. The owner Rajesh was very helpful and knowledgeable about all-purpose flour and explained that he only uses it for the breads. When I arrived to pick up my food and saw it was a tiny place/kitchen next to a gas station, I was a little disappointed because I assumed it was going to be packaged/reheated food -- I was sooo wrong! This was delicious authentic Indian cuisine made from scratch by an Indian family. It was like requesting your favorite dish from your Mom and Dad-- the way they all were running around working so hard to get the food made and please the customer. I was so impressed by this little place, especially because I know how difficult it is to work in a small kitchen. I will definitely be going back there and highly recommend it.

    Rose Scholefield

  • Absolute gem!!  Best Indian food I’ve ever had and I go to Devon Ave all the time. Wonderful helpful staff. You can taste the love they put into the food. Absolute artistry.


    They were willing to accommodate a very restrictive diet.

    Dan Lutger

  • I can't get enough of the beauty of this culture. The owner here puts so much love and care into his food and service. You can smell the spices, and taste them that way before you even eat the food. There is true passion that goes into their cuisine, the flavors are genuine and reminiscent of my childhood eating homemade traditional Indian Food.

    Shiki no Uta annodaj

1 / 2

Sign up for rewards

By providing your phone number, you are agreeing to participate in the rewards program and to be contacted through this number as part of the program. Rewards program information is subject to Toast's Terms of Service and Privacy Statement. Message and data rates may apply. Msg frequency varies. Reply STOP to opt out.