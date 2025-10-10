Samosa King Dine In Dine In
Appetizers
Samosa (2)
Fried pastry stuffed with a mixture of potatoes, peas, and various Indian spices$4.49
Samosa Chaat
Base made of samosa topped with various chutneys and spices. Topped with Chole Gravy and Yogurt.$9.95
Chutney
Vada Pav
Deep-fried fritter made of Indian style mashed potato and Indian spices placed in a pan with our in house chutney.$4.95
Pani Puri
Ten crisp and hollow wheat shells filled with a tangy tamarind chutney, spicy potato filling, and a refreshing mint-cilantro water.$8.95
Masala Fries
Crispy golden fries tossed in bold Indian spices and chaat masala, drizzled with spicy peri peri sauce and cool mint-cilantro aioli. Finished with a sprinkle of fresh green onions for a flavorful twist on a classic favorite.$7.95
Paneer Pakora (4)$5.95
Vegetable Pakora
Crispy, golden fritters made with a medley of fresh vegetables—like onions, spinach, and potatoes—coated in a lightly spiced gram flour batter and deep-fried to perfection. Served hot with tangy tamarind and cool mint chutneys. A flavorful and satisfying Indian street food classic—perfect for sharing or enjoying on your own.$5.49
Paneer Makhani Masala Fries
Drizzled with spicy peri peri sauce and cool mint-cilantro aioli. Topped with our classic paneer makhani with a sprinkle of fresh green onions for a flavorful twist on a classic favorite.$11.95
Chili Paneer$13.95
Chicken Appetizers
Chicken Samosa (2)
Two crispy, golden pastry pockets filled with a savory blend of seasoned chicken, aromatic spices, and vegetables. Served with a side of tangy tamarind chutney for the perfect balance of flavors.$8.99
Chicken 65
Tender chicken pieces marinated in a zesty mix of yogurt, spices, and herbs, then deep-fried to a crispy perfection. Tossed in a flavorful blend of curry leaves, green chilies, and a dash of lemon for an irresistible kick. Served hot and garnished with fresh coriander.$14.95
Chicken Kebob
Four marinated chicken skewers grilled to smoky perfection. The chicken is infused with a blend of aromatic spices, onions, green chili, and a hint of yogurt for tenderness and flavor. Served with a side of refreshing a wedge of lemon for a deliciously satisfying bite. Perfectly charred on the outside, tender on the inside$14.95
Butter Chicken Masala Fries
Crispy fries loaded with creamy butter chicken gravy, infused with aromatic spices and a touch of sweetness. Topped with a drizzle of mint-cilantro aioli.$12.95
Tandoori Chicken
Four pieces of succulent chicken marinated overnight in yogurt, fresh lemon juice, and a fragrant blend of traditional Indian spices. Roasted in a clay oven for a smoky, charred flavor and tender, juicy texture. Served with fresh lemon wedges and mint chutney$15.95
Vegetarian
Shahi Mutter Paneer
Cubes of Indian cheese cooked in a tomato, onion and cashew base with peas$15.95
Paneer Makhani
Cottage cheese cooked in a tomato base with butter cream and Indian spices$15.95
Paneer Tikka Masala
Cubes of Indian cheese cooked in a tomato, onion and cashew base with bell peppers and onions$15.95
Chole Gravy
Chickpeas cooked in onion and tomato base with various Indian spices$15.95
Chole Bhatura
Deep-fried Indian bread, served with chickpeas.$16.95
Palak Paneer
Spinach cooked with Indian spices and cheese cubes$15.95
Yellow Dal Tadka$14.95
Bhindi Masala
Fresh okra stir-fried with onions, tomatoes, and classic Indian spices. Earthy, a little tangy, and totally comforting. 100% vegan and perfect with tandoori roti.$15.95
Vegetarian Combo
Your choice of our favorite vegetarian entrees paired with our Garlic Naan and Basmati Rice$15.00
Navratan Korma
A rich and creamy Mughlai-style curry made with a delightful blend of nine vegetables and nuts simmered in a mildly spiced, aromatic tomato base.$15.95
Dal Makhani
A North Indian classic made with black lentils and red kidney beans, slow-cooked overnight for a rich, velvety texture. Gently simmered with tomatoes, ginger, garlic, and a blend of spices, then finished with a little cream and butter for a luxuriously smooth flavor.$14.95
Malai Kofta
Golden dumplings of potato and paneer, simmered in a creamy tomato-cashew sauce infused with aromatic spices.$15.95
Chicken
Butter Chicken
Chicken marinated in indian spices cooked in tomato base with butter cream and indian spices$16.95
Chicken Tikka Masala
Boneless chicken cooked in a tomato onion and cashew base$16.95
Chicken Curry
Chicken marinated in Indian spices cooked in tomato base.$16.95
Chicken Saag
Tender chicken simmered with fresh spinach, onions, tomatoes, and fragrant spices, creating a rich and flavorful curry.$16.95
Chicken Vindaloo
Spicy boneless chicken cooked in a tomato-based gravy with tangy vinegar, aromatic and various Indian spices.$16.95
Kadhai Chicken
Boneless chicken breast cooked in a thick, rich tomato-based gravy with a blend of aromatic spices. Bell peppers, onions, and fresh coriander added to enhance the flavors and add a fresh crunch.$16.95
Aachari Chicken
Tender chicken pieces marinated in a blend of tangy pickle spices then slow-cooked in onions and bell peppers to absorb the bold, aromatic flavors of mustard seeds, fenugreek, and fennel.$16.95
Chicken Combo
Your choice of our fan favorite chicken entrees paired with our Garlic Naan and Basmati Rice$16.00
Lamb
Lamb Curry
Boneless lamb cooked in an Onion and Tomato base with various Indian spices.$18.95
Lamb Saag
Boneless lamb cooked in a spinach base with Indian Spices.$18.95
Lamb Vindaloo
Spicy boneless lamb cooked in a tomato-based gravy with tangy vinegar, aromatic and various Indian spices.$18.95
Kadhai Lamb
Boneless lamb cooked in a thick, rich tomato-based gravy with a blend of aromatic spices. Bell peppers, onions, and fresh coriander added to enhance the flavors and add a fresh crunch.$18.95
Goat
Goat Curry
Goat meat slow-cooked in a rich, aromatic blend of traditional Indian spices, tomatoes, and onions. Infused with bold flavors of cumin, coriander, and garam masala$19.95OUT OF STOCK
Kadhai Goat
Bone-In Goat cooked in a thick, rich tomato-based gravy with a blend of aromatic spices. Bell peppers, onions, and fresh coriander added to enhance the flavors and add a fresh crunch.$19.95OUT OF STOCK
Goat Saag
Succulent goat slow-cooked with fresh spinach, onions, tomatoes, and a blend of aromatic spices.$19.95OUT OF STOCK
Biryani
Lamb Biryani
Boneless Lamb cooked in rice with various Indian spices$18.99
Chicken Biryani
Basmati rice cooked in rich indian herbs and spices using 100% halal chicken.$16.99
Vegetarian Biryani
Basmati rice cooked in rich Indian herbs and spices and mixed vegetables.$15.99
Goat Biryani
Bone in Goat cooked in rice with various Indian spices$19.95OUT OF STOCK
Bread
Dessert
Gulab Jamun
Soft, melt-in-your-mouth dumplings made from milk solids, gently fried to golden perfection and soaked in a warm, fragrant rose-cardamom syrup. Served warm$4.95
Falooda
A refreshing layered dessert-drink made with silky vermicelli noodles, sweet basil seeds, and rose-flavored milk. Topped with a scoops of falooda ice cream, cashew ice cream and a drizzle of rose syrup for a delightful balance of textures and flavors.$11.95
Rasmalai
Delicate cottage cheese dumplings soaked in chilled, saffron-infused milk and garnished with cashews and almonds.$4.95
Drinks
Mango Lassi$3.95
Strawberry Lassi$3.95
Indian Soda$3.00
Masala Chai$3.29
Masala Lassi$3.95
Fountain Drink
16oz drink cup$3.29
Sweet Lassi
A refreshing yogurt-based drink, lightly sweetened and blended until smooth and creamy.$3.95
Rose Lassi
A fragrant twist on the classic lassi, crafted with creamy yogurt blended with rose syrup for a delicate floral sweetness. Topped with rose petals$4.95
