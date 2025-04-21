Samosa King Dine In Dine In
Featured Items
Butter Chicken
Chicken marinated in indian spices cooked in tomato base with butter cream and indian spices$15.95
Goat Curry
Goat meat slow-cooked in a rich, aromatic blend of traditional Indian spices, tomatoes, and onions. Infused with bold flavors of cumin, coriander, and garam masala$18.95
Appetizers
Samosa (2)
Fried pastry stuffed with a mixture of potatoes, peas, and various Indian spices$4.49
Samosa Chaat
Base made of samosa topped with various chutneys and spices. Topped with Chole Gravy and Yogurt.$9.95
Chutney
Extra Chutney
Vada Pav
Deep-fried fritter made of Indian style mashed potato and Indian spices placed in a pan with our in house chutney.$4.95
Pani Puri
Ten crisp and hollow wheat shells filled with a tangy tamarind chutney, spicy potato filling, and a refreshing mint-cilantro water.$8.95
Paneer 65
Indian cheese cubes marinated in a zesty mix of yogurt, spices, and herbs, then deep-fried to a crispy perfection. Tossed in a flavorful blend of curry leaves, green chilies, and a dash of lemon for an irresistible kick. Served hot and garnished with fresh coriander.$14.95
Masala Fries
Crispy golden fries tossed in bold Indian spices and chaat masala, drizzled with spicy peri peri sauce and cool mint-cilantro aioli. Finished with a sprinkle of fresh green onions for a flavorful twist on a classic favorite.$6.95
Chicken Appetizers
Chicken Samosa (2)
Two crispy, golden pastry pockets filled with a savory blend of seasoned chicken, aromatic spices, and vegetables. Served with a side of tangy tamarind chutney for the perfect balance of flavors.$8.99
Chicken 65
Tender chicken pieces marinated in a zesty mix of yogurt, spices, and herbs, then deep-fried to a crispy perfection. Tossed in a flavorful blend of curry leaves, green chilies, and a dash of lemon for an irresistible kick. Served hot and garnished with fresh coriander.$14.95
Chicken Kebob (4)
Four marinated chicken skewers grilled to smoky perfection. The chicken is infused with a blend of aromatic spices, onions, green chili, and a hint of yogurt for tenderness and flavor. Served with a side of refreshing a wedge of lemon for a deliciously satisfying bite. Perfectly charred on the outside, tender on the inside$14.95
Butter Chicken Masala Fries
Crispy fries loaded with creamy butter chicken gravy, infused with aromatic spices and a touch of sweetness. Topped with a drizzle of mint-cilantro aioli.$10.95
Vegetarian
Shahi Mutter Paneer
Cubes of Indian cheese cooked in a tomato, onion and cashew base with peas$14.95
Paneer Makhani
Cottage cheese cooked in a tomato base with butter cream and Indian spices$14.95
Paneer Tikka Masala
Cubes of Indian cheese cooked in a tomato, onion and cashew base with bell peppers and onions$14.95
Pav Bhaji
Indian street food with potatoes and mixed vegetables. Served with two pieces of Indian Style Bread$14.95
Chole Gravy
Chickpeas cooked in onion and tomato base with various Indian spices$14.95
Chole Bhatura
Deep-fried Indian bread, served with chickpeas.$15.95
Palak Paneer
Spinach cooked with Indian spices and cheese cubes$14.95
Aachari Aloo
Pieces of potato marinated in a blend of tangy pickle spices then slow-cooked in onions and bell peppers to absorb the bold, aromatic flavors of mustard seeds, fenugreek, and fennel.$13.95
Yellow Dal Tadka$13.95
Bhindi Masala
Fresh okra stir-fried with onions, tomatoes, and classic Indian spices. Earthy, a little tangy, and totally comforting. 100% vegan and perfect with tandoori roti.$13.95
Chicken
Chicken Tikka Masala
Boneless chicken cooked in a tomato onion and cashew base$15.95
Chicken Curry
Chicken marinated in Indian spices cooked in tomato base.$15.95
Chicken Saag
Boneless Chicken cooked in a spinach base with Indian Spices$15.95
Chicken Vindaloo
Spicy boneless chicken cooked in a tomato-based gravy with tangy vinegar, aromatic and various Indian spices.$16.95
Kadhai Chicken
Boneless chicken breast cooked in a thick, rich tomato-based gravy with a blend of aromatic spices. Bell peppers, onions, and fresh coriander added to enhance the flavors and add a fresh crunch.$15.95
Aachari Chicken
Tender chicken pieces marinated in a blend of tangy pickle spices then slow-cooked in onions and bell peppers to absorb the bold, aromatic flavors of mustard seeds, fenugreek, and fennel.$16.95
Lamb
Lamb Curry
Boneless lamb cooked in an Onion and Tomato base with various Indian spices.$17.95
Lamb Saag
Boneless lamb cooked in a spinach base with Indian Spices.$17.95
Lamb Vindaloo
Spicy boneless lamb cooked in a tomato-based gravy with tangy vinegar, aromatic and various Indian spices.$18.95
Kadhai Lamb
Boneless lamb cooked in a thick, rich tomato-based gravy with a blend of aromatic spices. Bell peppers, onions, and fresh coriander added to enhance the flavors and add a fresh crunch.$18.95