Samosa King Tinley Park
Appetizers
Vegetarian
- Shahi Mutter Paneer$13.95
Cubes of Indian cheese cooked in a tomato, onion and cashew base with peas
- Paneer Bhurji$13.95
Shredded Indian Cheese cooked in onion and cashew base with various Indian spices
- Paneer Makhani$13.95
Cottage cheese cooked in a tomato base with butter cream and Indian spices
- Paneer Tikka Masala$13.95
Cubes of Indian cheese cooked in a tomato, onion and cashew base
- Pav Bhaji$13.95Out of stock
Indian street food with potatoes and mixed vegetables. Served with two pieces of Indian Style Bread
- Sarson Ka Saag$13.95
Mustard greens cooked with Indian spices
- Chole Gravy$13.95
Chickpeas cooked in onion and tomato base with various Indian spices
- Chole Bhatura$14.95
Deep-fried Indian bread, served with chickpeas.
- Palak Paneer$13.95
Spinach cooked with Indian spices and cheese cubes
Pav Bhaji
Indian street food with potatoes and mixed vegetables. Served with two pieces of Indian Style Bread
Chicken
- Butter Chicken$14.95
Chicken marinated in indian spices cooked in tomato base with butter cream and indian spices
- Chicken Tikka Masala$14.95
Boneless chicken cooked in a tomato onion and cashew base
- Chicken Curry$14.95
Chicken marinated in Indian spices cooked in tomato base.
- Chicken Saag$14.95
Boneless Chicken cooked in a spinach base with Indian Spices
Bread
- Aloo Paratha (2)$3.95
Two Indian whole wheat rotis stuffed with potatoes seasoned with Indian Spices
- Tandoori Roti (2)$3.95
- Bhatura$3.95
Deep fried Indian bread
- Garlic Naan$2.99
- Butter Naan$2.79
- Layered Wheat Paratha$3.95
Whole wheat flour rolled multiple times and flattened for flaky layers topped with butter
- Makkai Ki Roti$3.95Out of stock