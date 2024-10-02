Samosa King Downtown Tinley Park
Appetizers
- Samosa (2)
Fried pastry stuffed with a mixture of potatoes, peas, and various Indian spices$4.49
- Samosa Chaat
Base made of samosa topped with various chutneys and spices. Topped with Chole Gravy and Yogurt.$8.95
- Chutney
Extra Chutney
- Vada Pav
Deep-fried fritter made of Indian style mashed potato and Indian spices placed in a pan with our in house chutney.$4.49
- Pani Puri
Ten crisp and hollow wheat shells filled with a tangy tamarind chutney, spicy potato filling, and a refreshing mint-cilantro water.$8.99
Vegetarian
- Shahi Mutter Paneer
Cubes of Indian cheese cooked in a tomato, onion and cashew base with peas$13.95
- Paneer Bhurji
Shredded Indian Cheese cooked in onion and cashew base with various Indian spices$13.95
- Paneer Makhani
Cottage cheese cooked in a tomato base with butter cream and Indian spices$13.95
- Paneer Tikka Masala
Cubes of Indian cheese cooked in a tomato, onion and cashew base$13.95
- Pav Bhaji
Indian street food with potatoes and mixed vegetables. Served with two pieces of Indian Style Bread$13.95
- Chole Gravy
Chickpeas cooked in onion and tomato base with various Indian spices$13.95
- Chole Bhatura
Deep-fried Indian bread, served with chickpeas.$14.95
- Palak Paneer
Spinach cooked with Indian spices and cheese cubes$13.95
Chicken
- Butter Chicken
Chicken marinated in indian spices cooked in tomato base with butter cream and indian spices$14.95
- Chicken Tikka Masala
Boneless chicken cooked in a tomato onion and cashew base$14.95
- Chicken Curry
Chicken marinated in Indian spices cooked in tomato base.$14.95
- Chicken Saag
Boneless Chicken cooked in a spinach base with Indian Spices$14.95
- Chicken Vindaloo
Spicy boneless chicken cooked in a tomato-based gravy with tangy vinegar, aromatic and various Indian spices.$15.95
- Kadhai Chicken
Boneless chicken breast cooked in a thick, rich tomato-based gravy with a blend of aromatic spices. Bell peppers, onions, and fresh coriander added to enhance the flavors and add a fresh crunch.$14.95
Bread
- Aloo Paratha (2)
Two Indian whole wheat rotis stuffed with potatoes seasoned with Indian Spices$3.95
- Tandoori Roti (2)$3.95
- Bhatura
Deep fried Indian bread$3.95
- Garlic Naan$2.99
- Butter Naan$2.79
- Layered Wheat Paratha
Whole wheat flour rolled multiple times and flattened for flaky layers topped with butter$3.95OUT OF STOCK
- Makkai Ki Roti$3.95OUT OF STOCK
Lamb
- Lamb Curry
Boneless lamb cooked in an Onion and Tomato base with various Indian spices.$16.95
- Lamb Saag
Boneless lamb cooked in a spinach base with Indian Spices.$16.95
- Lamb Vindaloo
Spicy boneless lamb cooked in a tomato-based gravy with tangy vinegar, aromatic and various Indian spices.$17.95
- Kadhai Lamb
Boneless lamb cooked in a thick, rich tomato-based gravy with a blend of aromatic spices. Bell peppers, onions, and fresh coriander added to enhance the flavors and add a fresh crunch.$17.95
