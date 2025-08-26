Samosa King Express
Featured Items
Chicken Tikka Masala
Boneless chicken cooked in a tomato onion and cashew base$16.95
Non Vegetarian Combo
Your choice of dish paired with Basmati Rice and Garlic Naan$16.00
Navratan Korma
A rich and creamy Mughlai-style curry made with a delightful blend of nine vegetables and nuts simmered in a mildly spiced, aromatic tomato base.$15.95
Appetizers
Samosa (2)
Fried pastry stuffed with a mixture of potatoes, peas, and various Indian spices$4.49
Samosa Chaat
Base made of samosa topped with various chutneys and spices. Topped with Chole Gravy and Yogurt.$9.95
Vada Pav
Deep-fried fritter made of Indian style mashed potato and Indian spices placed in a pan with our in house chutney.$4.95
Masala Fries
Crispy golden fries tossed in bold Indian spices and chaat masala, drizzled with spicy peri peri sauce and cool mint-cilantro aioli. Finished with a sprinkle of fresh green onions for a flavorful twist on a classic favorite.$6.95
Paneer Pakora (4)
Soft cubes of Indian cottage cheese dipped in a spiced gram flour batter and deep-fried to golden perfection. Crispy on the outside, melt-in-your-mouth on the inside. Served with our in house chutney.$5.95
Dabeli (2)
A warm, butter-toasted bun packed with spicy mashed potatoes, sweet and tangy chutneys, crunchy peanuts, and a generous sprinkle of crispy sev. Bursting with bold flavors and irresistible street food charm.$9.95
Paneer Makhani Masala Fries
Drizzled with spicy peri peri sauce and cool mint-cilantro aioli. Topped with our classic paneer makhani with a sprinkle of fresh green onions for a flavorful twist on a classic favorite.$11.95
Vegetable Pakora
Crispy, golden fritters made with a medley of fresh vegetables—like onions, spinach, and potatoes—coated in a lightly spiced gram flour batter and deep-fried to perfection. Served hot with tangy tamarind and cool mint chutneys. A flavorful and satisfying Indian street food classic—perfect for sharing or enjoying on your own.$5.49
Vegetarian
Shahi Mutter Paneer
Cubes of Indian cheese cooked in a tomato, onion and cashew base with peas$15.95
Paneer Makhani
Cottage cheese cooked in a tomato base with butter cream and Indian spices$15.95
Pav Bhaji
Indian street food with potatoes and mixed vegetables. Served with two pieces of Indian Style Bread$14.95
Chole Gravy
Chickpeas cooked in onion and tomato base with various Indian spices$15.95
Vegetarian Combo
Your choice of our fan favorite vegetarian dishes served Garlic Naan and Basmati Rice$15.00
Chicken
Butter Chicken
Chicken marinated in indian spices cooked in tomato base with butter cream and indian spices$16.95
Chicken Curry
Chicken marinated in Indian spices cooked in tomato base.$16.95
