Samosa King Express
Appetizers
Samosa (2)
Fried pastry stuffed with a mixture of potatoes, peas, and various Indian spices$4.49
Samosa Chaat
Base made of samosa topped with various chutneys and spices. Topped with Chole Gravy and Yogurt.$9.95
Chutney
Extra Chutney
Vada Pav
Deep-fried fritter made of Indian style mashed potato and Indian spices placed in a pan with our in house chutney.$4.95
Pani Puri
Ten crisp and hollow wheat shells filled with a tangy tamarind chutney, spicy potato filling, and a refreshing mint-cilantro water.$8.99
Vegetarian
Shahi Mutter Paneer
Cubes of Indian cheese cooked in a tomato, onion and cashew base with peas$14.95
Paneer Makhani
Cottage cheese cooked in a tomato base with butter cream and Indian spices$14.95
Paneer Tikka Masala
Cubes of Indian cheese cooked in a tomato, onion and cashew base$14.95
Pav Bhaji
Indian street food with potatoes and mixed vegetables. Served with two pieces of Indian Style Bread$14.95
Chole Gravy
Chickpeas cooked in onion and tomato base with various Indian spices$14.95
Chole Bhatura
Deep-fried Indian bread, served with chickpeas.$15.95
Palak Paneer
Spinach cooked with Indian spices and cheese cubes$14.95
Paneer Bhurji$14.95
Chicken
Butter Chicken
Chicken marinated in indian spices cooked in tomato base with butter cream and indian spices$15.95
Chicken Tikka Masala
Boneless chicken cooked in a tomato onion and cashew base$15.95
Chicken Curry
Chicken marinated in Indian spices cooked in tomato base.$15.95
Chicken Saag
Boneless Chicken cooked in a spinach base with Indian Spices$15.95
Chicken Vindaloo
Spicy boneless chicken cooked in a tomato-based gravy with tangy vinegar, aromatic and various Indian spices.$16.95
Kadhai Chicken
Boneless chicken breast cooked in a thick, rich tomato-based gravy with a blend of aromatic spices. Bell peppers, onions, and fresh coriander added to enhance the flavors and add a fresh crunch.$15.95
Lamb
Lamb Curry
Boneless lamb cooked in an Onion and Tomato base with various Indian spices.$17.95
Lamb Saag
Boneless lamb cooked in a spinach base with Indian Spices.$17.95
Lamb Vindaloo
Spicy boneless lamb cooked in a tomato-based gravy with tangy vinegar, aromatic and various Indian spices.$18.95
Kadhai Lamb
Boneless lamb cooked in a thick, rich tomato-based gravy with a blend of aromatic spices. Bell peppers, onions, and fresh coriander added to enhance the flavors and add a fresh crunch.$18.95