Skip to Main content
Samosa King
0
Order Online
Express
Dine In
Order Online
Home
/
Bhindi Masala
Bhindi Masala
$0
Spice Level
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Fresh okra stir-fried with onions, tomatoes, and classic Indian spices. Earthy, a little tangy, and totally comforting. 100% vegan and perfect with tandoori roti.
Samosa King Locations and Hours
Dine In
(708) 904-4494
7301 W 183rd St, Suite D, Tinley Park, IL 60477
Closed
•
Opens Wednesday at 11AM
All hours
View menu
Express
(708) 904-4477
16707 Oak Park Avenue, Tinley Park, IL 60477
Closed
•
Opens Tuesday at 11AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement