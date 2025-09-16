Skip to Main content
Samosa King
0
Order Online
Express
Dine In
Order Online
Home
/
Paneer Makhani Masala Fries
Paneer Makhani Masala Fries
$0
Add to Cart
1
Drizzled with spicy peri peri sauce and cool mint-cilantro aioli. Topped with our classic paneer makhani with a sprinkle of fresh green onions for a flavorful twist on a classic favorite.
Samosa King Locations and Hours
Dine In
(708) 904-4494
7301 W 183rd St, Suite D, Tinley Park, IL 60477
Closed
•
Opens Wednesday at 11AM
All hours
View menu
Express
(708) 904-4477
16707 Oak Park Avenue, Tinley Park, IL 60477
Closed
•
Opens Tuesday at 11AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement