Skip to Main content
Samosa King
0
Order Now
Home
/
Chicken Samosa (2)
Chicken Samosa (2)
$0
Add to Cart
1
Two crispy, golden pastry pockets filled with a savory blend of seasoned chicken, aromatic spices, and vegetables. Served with a side of tangy tamarind chutney for the perfect balance of flavors.
Samosa King Location and Hours
(708) 904-4494
7301 W 183rd St, Suite D, Tinley Park, IL 60477
Open now
•
Closes at 9:30PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement