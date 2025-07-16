Come Join our team
Looking for your next opportunity in the restaurant world? Join the team at Samosa King, where good food meets great people.
We’re currently hiring for the following positions:
Kitchen Staff
- Prep Cooks
Servers
- Friendly, energetic, and customer-focused
- Experience a plus, but not required
- Must be 18 years or older
Why Work With Us?
At Samosa King, we believe in creating a supportive, fast-paced, and fun environment where every team member is valued. Whether you’re building your culinary skills or love providing great service, there’s a place for you here.
✅ Competitive pay
✅ Flexible scheduling
✅ Staff meals & perks
✅ Team-first culture
📩 How to Apply
Interested? We’d love to hear from you!
👉 Stop by in person to apply
👉 Or click the button below to download the application.
Please send all completed applications to info@samosa-king.com